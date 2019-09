KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a 67-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Police say Debra Parmet was last seen near W. 66th Street and Valley Road.

She is described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Parmet has a mental illness.

She was driving a 2012 blut Toyota Camry with Missouri plates BLUE4. She said she was going to Oak Park Mall.

Police are asking if you see her to call 911.