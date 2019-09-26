Man charged with driving drunk and crashing into Independence officer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Prosecutors are charging a 27-year-old Sugar Creek man with driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that involved an Independence police officer.

According to court records, Independence police responded to a crash on Truman Road near Swope Drive just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

An investigation into the crash found that the driver of a truck, identified as Devan C. Hindt, turned in front of an officer on a motorcycle.

Hindt was tested and found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.104.

The officer suffered a hip injury and road rash on other parts of his body.

Prosecutors have requested a $30,000 bond for Hindt.

Documents say Hindt had no prior alcohol related incidents.