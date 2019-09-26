Metro bride without promised cake or catering for big day shares warning about local business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Planning a wedding is stressful enough, but imagine the person you've paid to provide the food disappears for months, no where to be found.

That's what one local bride claims she had happen to her, and she's not alone.

"It's a wedding cake disaster," bride Gabby Rehor said.

Rehor hired Aunt Mary's Cookies in North Kansas City to bake the cake and cater her October wedding.

"Aunt Mary's actually did my engagement party," Rehor said. "They made us cookies, and they were great!"

So she didn't think twice when owner Marie asked her to put half down at the beginning of summer, which was $1,500.

"As soon as that deposit went in and was cashed that is the last time I heard from Marie," Rehor said.

Rehor said she called, emailed, messaged and visited the store -- but no answer.

"The only thing I was getting from her employees was that she was ill. She was sick," Rehor said, "And I was like, 'Oh I'm so sorry she's sick, but I'd really love to discuss if this is even feasible at this point.'"

They planned a meeting in August. Rehor showed, the employee didn't.

FOX4 made several attempts to contact the business. When we called the store, it disconnected and said "User busy."

So we went to its location, off Armour Road, during business hours, and it was closed.

"Once I couldn't get in contact with them, there's no way that I could trust them to do anything else," Rehor said.

A sign on their store front says it's an accredited business. But the company's profile on the Better Business Bureau's website states, "This is not an accredited business."

A check on the Missouri Secretary of State's website shows Aunt Mary's Cookies does not have a business license with the state.

A spokesperson with North Kansas City told FOX4 the shop hasn't been licensed with the city for more than a year. Now, they're in municipal court.

"This isn't right," Rehor said.

Online court records show Aunt Mary's Cookies, owned by Janice Marie Henry, is being sued for not paying rent. Rehor said the landlord isn't alone in looking to get paid.

"I've been at the front of the store, and I've met food suppliers that have come to collect," Rehor said. "I've met KCP&L at the front door that's tried to put disconnect notices on their front door."

Rehor said she finally heard from Marie's husband in early September who said he would refund her deposit. Weeks later, and no word.

Things started to look up when she caught up with an employee at the store who cut her a company check -- it bounced.

"My heart sank a little bit," Rehor said.

Rehor has since found a new caterer. Now, she just wants her cash back.

"It's been nearly impossible to work with them," Rehor said, "and I'm out $1,500 nine days before my wedding because of that."