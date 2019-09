× $1.2 million lottery ticket sold at Lee’s Summit convenience store

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Someone who bought a LOTTO ticket in Lee’s Summit for Wednesday night’s drawing is now a millionaire.

The ticket was purchased at the Temp Stop at 100 S.E. Todd George Parkway.

The winner matched all six numbers for a grand prize winning of $1.2 million.

The winning numbers were: 12-18-19-28-32-42.

The winner has until Monday, March 23, 2020 to claim their prize.