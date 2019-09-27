3 recipes that are perfect for a brunch football watch party

Touch Down Breakfast Casserole
KC Style Serves 12
(Great Dish for prepping ahead before the big game)
1 LB red potatoes, medium dice, skin on
2 tsp Olive oil
1 tsp favorite BBQ rub
1 LB Burnt Ends, medium diced (can also use pulled pork – optional)
4 green onions, finely sliced
1 – 4oz. can green chilies
¾ cup milk
10 whole eggs
1-2 cups cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Pan spray
- Toss diced potatoes with olive oil and season with BBQ rub
- Place potatoes on oven proof pan and cook in oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes
- Allow to cool down before proceeding
- In a large bowl add cooked potatoes, burnt ends, green onions, chilies
- In a separate bowl whisk together eggs and then add milk, add a touch of salt and pepper
- Spray a 13-9 inch baking dish, add the potatoes and beef to pan and then add half the cheddar cheese
- Next add the egg and milk mixture
- Add remainder of cheese to top
- Cover with parchment paper and then aluminum foil and refrigerate for 5-6 hours or even over night
- Preheat you oven to 350 degree and place in over for 30 minutes
- Remove foil and parchment paper and allow to brown in oven for 10-15 more minutes
- Remove for about 10 minutes before slicing into
Beer Cheese Recipe
(can be made a day ahead)
2 -8oz. pkg, cream cheese, allow to soften slightly
1/2 pkg Ranch Hidden Valley, dry salad dressing packet
1 cup shredded Cheddar and Jack cheese
1/3 to ½ cup of beer (depending on how firm you would like your beer dip
- In a bowl add your softened cream cheese, ranch dressing and shredded cheese
- Mix thoroughly and then start with 1/3 cup of your favorite beer.
- Continue to mix together and add more beer if desired
Beer Mimosa
(What a great way to start the tailgate party)
16 oz Orange Juice (chilled)
1 can or bottle of Kingdom Ale or a light beer (chilled)
Sliced lemons and Cherries for a garnish on a skewer
- Add 4 oz of orange juice to a glass
- Top off with 2-3 oz beer
- Garnish with cherry and lemon skewer
More recipes:
