3 recipes that are perfect for a brunch football watch party

Touch Down Breakfast Casserole

KC Style Serves 12

(Great Dish for prepping ahead before the big game)

1 LB red potatoes, medium dice, skin on

2 tsp Olive oil

1 tsp favorite BBQ rub

1 LB Burnt Ends, medium diced (can also use pulled pork – optional)

4 green onions, finely sliced

1 – 4oz. can green chilies

¾ cup milk

10 whole eggs

1-2 cups cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Pan spray

Toss diced potatoes with olive oil and season with BBQ rub

Place potatoes on oven proof pan and cook in oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes

Allow to cool down before proceeding

In a large bowl add cooked potatoes, burnt ends, green onions, chilies

In a separate bowl whisk together eggs and then add milk, add a touch of salt and pepper

Spray a 13-9 inch baking dish, add the potatoes and beef to pan and then add half the cheddar cheese

Next add the egg and milk mixture

Add remainder of cheese to top

Cover with parchment paper and then aluminum foil and refrigerate for 5-6 hours or even over night

Preheat you oven to 350 degree and place in over for 30 minutes

Remove foil and parchment paper and allow to brown in oven for 10-15 more minutes

Remove for about 10 minutes before slicing into

Beer Cheese Recipe

(can be made a day ahead)

2 -8oz. pkg, cream cheese, allow to soften slightly

1/2 pkg Ranch Hidden Valley, dry salad dressing packet

1 cup shredded Cheddar and Jack cheese

1/3 to ½ cup of beer (depending on how firm you would like your beer dip

In a bowl add your softened cream cheese, ranch dressing and shredded cheese

Mix thoroughly and then start with 1/3 cup of your favorite beer.

Continue to mix together and add more beer if desired

Beer Mimosa

(What a great way to start the tailgate party)

16 oz Orange Juice (chilled)

1 can or bottle of Kingdom Ale or a light beer (chilled)

Sliced lemons and Cherries for a garnish on a skewer

Add 4 oz of orange juice to a glass

Top off with 2-3 oz beer

Garnish with cherry and lemon skewer

More recipes:

