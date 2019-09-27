× Billie Eilish announces world tour with Midwest stops in St. Louis and Omaha

ST. LOUIS — Billie Eilish has announced her “Where do we go? World Tour,” which has scheduled stops throughout the Midwest including St. Louis and Omaha.

The tour starts on March 9, 2020 in Miami.

Eilish has taken the world by storm as the first artist born in the 21st century to have both a number one album and single. Her debut album, “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” is the number one album of 2019.

Multiple sources, including Ticketmaster and Eilish’s own tweet, show Midwest stops in spring of 2020, even though Eilish’s website shows only some of the first shows on the tour. St. Louis and Omaha are on March 28 and 29, 2020 respectively.

She is already performing at Tulsa before the tour starts, scheduled for Oct. 7, 2019 at the BOK Center.

In a Tweet, Eilish said Verified Fans can go to Ticketmaster to to get tickets for the tour starting on Sept. 30. Public sales start on Oct. 4.

North America: Verified Fan registration is now open until 11:59pm ET on 9/30. Sign up for Verified Fan to get early access to tickets for Billie’s North American tour dates on Thursday at 10am local time. Public on-sale begins Friday 10/4. https://t.co/6ozTjNIcxe pic.twitter.com/sEs1kfW477 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 27, 2019