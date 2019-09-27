Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice coming to Kansas City for book tour

Kansas City, Mo. — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Advisor to President Obama Susan Rice is coming to Kansas City on a book tour.

Rice’s speech is about her forthcoming memoir entitled “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For.”

In the book, which comes out Oct. 8, Rice will reflect on challenges and controversies that happened during her time in the Obama administration, including the 2012 raid on a diplomatic compound in Benghazi, where four Americans were killed.

Rice said in a statement that becoming “synonymous with Benghazi” made her anxious to tell her story.

According to the publisher, she has written an “inspiring account” of her public and private life and will offer advice on how an African-American woman can compete in a field where few share her background.

Rice will speak as part of the Truman Legacy Series at Unity Temple on the Plaza at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.

You can sign up for the event here.