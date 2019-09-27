It’s fall, and grilled Fireball pumpkin pie is here

We know the tell tale signs of fall. Cooler temperatures, Halloween candy graphics by state and, of course, pumpkin pie. But, what if you ramped it up a little?

The guys at “BBQ Pit Boys” are showcasing a new fall concoction: Grilled Fireball Whiskey Pumpkin Pie.

We know, it sounds beautiful. These guys are geniuses.

Here are the ingredients for the pie filling:

Pure Pumpkin

Evaporated Milk

Eggs

Sugar

Salt

Ground Ginger

Ground Cloves

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

Find out exactly how much to use and the steps to make it on the “BBQ Pit Boys” website, or watch the video above.