It’s fall, and grilled Fireball pumpkin pie is here

Posted 7:22 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:26PM, September 27, 2019

We know the tell tale signs of fall. Cooler temperatures, Halloween candy graphics by state and, of course, pumpkin pie. But, what if you ramped it up a little?

The guys at “BBQ Pit Boys” are showcasing a new fall concoction: Grilled Fireball Whiskey Pumpkin Pie.

We know, it sounds beautiful. These guys are geniuses.

Here are the ingredients for the pie filling:

  • Pure Pumpkin
  • Evaporated Milk
  • Eggs
  • Sugar
  • Salt
  • Ground Ginger
  • Ground Cloves
  • Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

Find out exactly how much to use and the steps to make it on the “BBQ Pit Boys” website, or watch the video above.

