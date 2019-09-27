Mahomes Magic crunch treats
Ingredients:
1 10oz package of marshmallows
1/4 cup butter
1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
7 1/2 cups Mahomes Magic Crunch
Directions:
Put marshmallows and butter in a large microwave safe bowl.
Microwave for 1 minute, stir, microwave for an additional minute
Stir peanut butter into melted marshmallows
Fold cereal into marshmallow/peanut butter mixture
Grease/spray a 9×13 inch baking dish
Pour mixture into baking dish
Use a sheet of wax paper to smooth out and smush down the mixture
Cool, then cut into squares
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.