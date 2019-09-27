Mahomes Magic crunch treats

Ingredients:

1 10oz package of marshmallows

1/4 cup butter

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

7 1/2 cups Mahomes Magic Crunch

Directions:

Put marshmallows and butter in a large microwave safe bowl.

Microwave for 1 minute, stir, microwave for an additional minute

Stir peanut butter into melted marshmallows

Fold cereal into marshmallow/peanut butter mixture

Grease/spray a 9×13 inch baking dish

Pour mixture into baking dish

Use a sheet of wax paper to smooth out and smush down the mixture

Cool, then cut into squares

