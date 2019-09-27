× Man charged in drive-by shooting that injured 5-year-old child in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing felony charges after he allegedly shot at a vehicle, hitting a child inside.

Maurice L. Webb, 27, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Thursday afternoon, police responded to the 2200 block of S. Cedar in Independence on a reported shooting.

According to court documents, Webb was sleeping in a car in front of a house when he woke up to a fight in the neighborhood. He ended up firing a handgun at an SUV that was driving through the area following an altercation.

There were nine people inside the SUV at the time, including five young children.

Police found the SUV near 23 rd Street and Maywood and discovered that a 5-year-old child had been shot above his right arm. He was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Court documents say that detectives found several shell casings at the scene as well as fresh bullet holes in the SUV.

When officers ran a background check on Webb they discovered he was on probation and being monitored by an ankle bracelet. His probation officer was then able to track his movements, which showed him to be at Zona Rosa.

He was taken into custody inside of the Buffalo Wild Wings on Prairie View Road.

When questioned by detectives, the defendant said that he had been dating a person who lived at the home for six months. He said that he was sleeping inside of his car by her house when he heard someone screaming for help.

He allegedly said that he saw 3 or 4 men standing around the SUV and his girlfriend screaming that they were taking her son.

He allegedly admitted to firing the gun at the vehicle and said that he was unaware that a child was inside at the time.

Webb has two previous felony convictions for theft and assault. Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $100,000.