Ongoing US investigation of vaping-related illnesses narrows focus on THC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Health officials say their investigation into a recent outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is increasingly focused on products that contain THC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday most people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana.

A new study published by CDC found two-thirds who got sick in Illinois and Wisconsin said they vaped pre-filled THC cartridges from one brand.

In Kansas, two people have died from vaping-related illness. State health officials said some of the patients involved in the nine vaping cases used only nicotine e-cigarettes, some used only THC e-cigarettes, some used only CBD e-cigarettes, and some used a combination of THC and nicotine e-cigarettes.

In Missouri, at least on death has been linked to vaping. A man found in Springfield was charged with a dozen felonies after he was stopped on a Missouri highway with about 3,000 vaping cartridges filled with THC oil.

The investigation is ongoing. No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified.

The ailment has sickened at least 805 people, from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Thirteen deaths have been reported, from 10 states.