Royals honor Ned Yost ahead of manager’s Sunday retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals said “Thank You Ned," honoring Ned Yost Friday before the final series he’ll coach as manager of the Kansas City Royals.

His #3 jersey number was emblazoned behind home plate for the game and pre-game ceremony.

During the ceremony, Yost was presented with framed copies of baseball cards of every player he ever managed with the team and all his coaches.

His wife got a diamond necklace with his #3 as a pendant.

Finally, Salvador Perez came riding out on a Polaris Ranger off-road vehicle that he can use on his Georgia farm where he plans to retire.

“I’m going to be at your farm when you get there holding the gate open for you buddy," comedian Jeff Foxworthy said via a recording on Crown Vision.

“With that pond you are going to be fishing like a son of gun, enjoy the hunting, enjoy those grand kids man," Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said in a similar recording.

Yost also was given a crystal recognizing him as the all-time winningest Manager in Royals history with more than 700 wins.

“I’ve got a world of memories from my ten years here, but what makes them so special is you," Yost told the crowd.

Fans took home a poster commemorating that same achievement.

Yost will be best remembered as the only manager in franchise history to take back to back teams to the World Series, winning the title in 2015.

“We’ve gone through hard times. We’ve gone through great times and I’ll never forget when we had a parade downtown with 850,000 of my best friends," he said.

Yost didn’t know it when he came out to the ballpark, but fans also saw his final night game. Saturday's start versus the Minnesota Twins has been moved up to 1:15 p.m. to try to beat the rain.