Royals- Twins game moved up to Saturday afternoon because of weather

Posted 5:51 pm, September 27, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans with tickets to the Royals game this Saturday need to take note of a time change.

The Royals-Twins game originally scheduled for 6:15 p.m. is now scheduled to begin Saturday afternoon due to the likelihood of heavy rain Saturday night.

Gates to Kauffman Stadium will open at 11:30 a.m. and first pitch takes place at 1:15 p.m.

Tickets for the Saturday night game are still valid for the new time.

Fans who purchased tickets that are unable to attend due to the time change will be emailed a ticket voucher for a 2020 regular season game, excluding opening day.

