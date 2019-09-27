Royals- Twins game moved up to Saturday afternoon because of weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans with tickets to the Royals game this Saturday need to take note of a time change.
The Royals-Twins game originally scheduled for 6:15 p.m. is now scheduled to begin Saturday afternoon due to the likelihood of heavy rain Saturday night.
Gates to Kauffman Stadium will open at 11:30 a.m. and first pitch takes place at 1:15 p.m.
Tickets for the Saturday night game are still valid for the new time.
Fans who purchased tickets that are unable to attend due to the time change will be emailed a ticket voucher for a 2020 regular season game, excluding opening day.
39.099727 -94.578567