Massive semi fire closes I-49 past Blue Ridge Blvd in Kansas City

Posted 4:02 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16PM, September 27, 2019
truck fire - I49 picture

Picture from Scout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi truck carrying a load of fuel has caught fire during rush hour traffic Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the northbound lanes of I-49 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.  I-49 northbound and southbound lanes are  closed and traffic be being routed on to Red Bridge Road.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital with trauma related injuries, Jimmy Walker with the Kansas City Fire Department said. The person’s injuries are not related to the fire.

The semi was reportedly carrying over 8,000 pounds of gasoline.

This story is developing and will be updated.

