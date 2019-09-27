× Snoop Dogg to perform at KU’s basketball season kickoff party

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas is looking forward to the start of basketball season, and they’re getting Snoop Dogg to help them kick it off.

The famous rap artist is set to headline the 35th annual Late Night in the Phog, an event that celebrates the start of the season, according to KUSports.com.

KU announced the performance on its social media channels Friday, Sept. 27, with a video featuring KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self.

Big Late Night in the Phog announcement 😎 🎶 One…Two…3 and to the fo’ Snoop Doggy Dogg will be performing live on AFH floor 🎶 @KUHoops x @KUWBball pic.twitter.com/cOZyqWeQdr — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) September 27, 2019

Snoop Dogg is the latest artist to get the gig in a line of famous musicians that have performed there over the past few years according to the website. Rapper 2 Chainz performed at Late Night in 2018, Lil Yachty performed in 2017 and Tech N9ne performed in 2016.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4