Snoop Dogg to perform at KU’s basketball season kickoff party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Snoop Dogg performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas is looking forward to the start of basketball season, and they’re getting Snoop Dogg to help them kick it off.

The famous rap artist is set to headline the 35th annual Late Night in the Phog, an event that celebrates the start of the season, according to KUSports.com.

KU announced the performance on its social media channels Friday, Sept. 27, with a video featuring KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self.

Snoop Dogg is the latest artist to get the gig in a line of famous musicians that have performed there over the past few years according to the website. Rapper 2 Chainz performed at Late Night in 2018, Lil Yachty performed in 2017 and Tech N9ne performed in 2016.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4

