Sotheby’s International Realty launches first KC-area office

MISSION HILLS, Kan. - Sotheby's International Realty is now in Kansas City. The company tied to the famed London auction house held it's launch party inside a luxurious Mission Hills home Thursday.

Andy Bash, owner of Bash & Co. Sotheby's International Realty has been selling homes for Kansas City for 20 years. He's seen the area, it's houses, and the interest in them change.

"An enormous amount of people are deciding this is a good place to call home because of the livability and Kansas City`s version of $3.5 million looks significantly different than if you are on the East or West coast,"

We met Bash in one of those $3.5 million, 7,000 square foot, 6 bedroom 8 1/2 bath Mission Hills homes, one of the first to have the Bash and Company sign that also carries the name Sotheby's International Realty. The home includes a high-end kitchen, multiple offices and living areas and a lavish outdoor space with a pool and hot tub.

"It`s a beautiful place, beautiful homes, great schools. It just didn't make sense to me why we weren't here already," Julie Leonhardt LaTorre, Sotheby's International Realty Chief Operating Officer, said.

Sotheby's International has 1000 offices in 72 countries selling mostly luxury homes. The company decided to come to Kansas City after watching the number of homes sold over one million dollars jumps 20 percent over the last 2 years. 30 percent more homes sold between $750,000 and one million dollars.

"So its definitely growing at that upper end of the market and there`s certainly enough inventory to grow around," Julie Leonhardt LaTorre said.

Sotheby's COO says out of town buyers appreciate the area's craftsman homes. Tops on their lists of demands? Smart homes to tie in to their technology.

Clients get access to the auction house that opened way back in 1744 for high end art, jewelry and collectibles. Kansas City's upper crust can also look for vacation homes in other markets.

Bash is most excited about what having Kansas City area homes listed on the site means for the rest of the city.

"I think Sotheby's International really gives Kansas City an opportunity to be more on the map than it already is," Bash said.