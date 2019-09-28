2 Missouri men charged with New Jersey sexual assaults

Juan Manzano picture from the Buchanan City Law Enforcement Center. Pedro Manzano's picture was not immediately available.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Two Missouri men have been charged with sexual assaults in New Jersey dating back more than 15 years.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office announced Friday the arrests of Pedro Manzano and Juan Manzano.

Both men are charged with aggravated sexual assault and other offenses.

Victims who contacted the prosecutor’s office allege the assaults occurred in Beachwood between 2001 and 2007.

Detectives from the prosecutor’s office’s special victims unit arrested the men in Missouri with assistance from police departments in the towns of St. Joseph and Cameron.

The prosecutor’s office says 46-year-old Pedro Manzano of Cameron, has agreed to be extradited to New Jersey.

Fifty-two-year-old Juan Manzano, of St. Joseph, is contesting extradition.

It was not immediately known whether the two men are related, or whether either had retained an attorney.

