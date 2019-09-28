× 8-year-old girl killed in 3-vehicle crash in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. — Police say an 8-year-old girl died and six others were injured in a three-vehicle crash this week in Wichita.

Police say 8-year-old Kiya Johnson was thrown from a large sport utility vehicle in which she was riding Thursday evening when it turned in front of a Jeep at a Wichita intersection. A car at the intersection was also hit in the crash.

Police say Kiya was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Three other children — a 5-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl — in the SUV also were injured, as was the 32-year-old woman driving and a 33-year-old passenger. The 28-year-old man driving the Jeep also suffered injuries.

Police say the driver of the car was the only person involved not taken to a hospital.