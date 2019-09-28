Dog the Bounty Hunter diagnosed with pulmonary embolism: ‘A ticking time bomb’

DENVER – Duane “Dog” Chapman learned on The Dr. Oz Show that he is suffering from a life-threatening condition, days after he was hospitalized for chest pain, according to People.

Chapman has reportedly been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, a dangerous artery blockage that could lead to a heart attack.

During the interview at Dog’s house, which is set to air Monday, Dr. Mehmet Oz had honest, tough words for Chapman:

“You’re a ticking time bomb. You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctor, that means you have to do your own doctoring.”

Dr. Oz told People after the pulmonary embolism diagnosis that Dog was “denying care that he knew would be life saving.”

“All the time I stick my foot in my mouth. I said after Beth left, ‘I’m not afraid to die,'” Chapman remembered. “Oh I was afraid to die, I said ‘Please let go of my heart honey, quit squeezing my heart.'”

Chapman is reportedly now on blood thinners and eating a healthy diet while working towards fully quitting smoking.

It’s been three months since his wife Beth died, and, after he was recently hospitalized for his own health scare, Chapman told KDVR , “I had a broken heart.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video