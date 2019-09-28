Jorge Soler becomes first Royal to lead the American League in home runs with No. 46

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a deep blast over the center field wall on Saturday, Sept. 28, Jorge Soler hit his 46th home run of the season.

This makes him the first ever Kansas City Royal to lead the American League in home runs, according to FOX Sports Kansas City.

In the video, fans erupted in approval as the ball sailed over the wall, standing, cheering and congratulating the athlete that has been hot all season.

Earlier this month, Soler broke the old Royals’ record, set by Mike Moustakas, with 39 home runs for the season. Watch that, here.

It was Soler’s first at-bat in the second game of a three-game series against the Twins. The game was moved up from the evening to the afternoon to try to avoid storms predicted later in the metro.

The fans weren’t the only ones ecstatic. In the video, Soler enters the dugout to his team jumping and yelling and congratulating him, a big smile on his face.