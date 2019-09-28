× Man dies in single vehicle traffic crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 53-year-old man died Saturday night after his vehicle struck a tree at 68th and Troost at about 7 pm. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say the man was driving a silver Buick Century southbound on Troost when he apparently lost control.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and died shortly after arrival.

Police have not yet released the man’s name and haven’t said if weather was a factor in the crash. This is the 54th traffic fatality of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.