Man found dead at KCMO apartment complex

Posted 8:01 am, September 28, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are trying to determine how a Kansas City, MO man died.

They were called to an apartment complex near Citadel and Highland overnight, and found a man dead.  While the cause of death did not appear to be natural, investigators have not said how the man died.

Detectives say the death happened in a large complex, so it’s highly possible that there was a witness to what happened.  They’re asking people to call the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS.  There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

