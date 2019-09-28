× Man found dead at KCMO apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are trying to determine how a Kansas City, MO man died.

They were called to an apartment complex near Citadel and Highland overnight, and found a man dead. While the cause of death did not appear to be natural, investigators have not said how the man died.

Detectives say the death happened in a large complex, so it’s highly possible that there was a witness to what happened. They’re asking people to call the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.