Man struck by lightning in Kansas City, fire department on scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department responded to what they said was someone who was reportedly struck by lightning on Saturday.

Crews responded to the 3000 block of N. Kentucky Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Fire Chief Jimmy Walker told FOX4 that the patient was transported to a North Kansas City hospital.

Officials couldn’t give any information on who the patient is or on the extent of their injuries.

A security guard in the area said it happened in or around a parking lot belonging to Schneider trucking.

The FOX4 weather app reported lightning in and around the metro over the past several hours.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.