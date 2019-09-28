Mother of Kansas City woman killed in drunk driving crash turns tragedy into legacy through scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The mother of the woman killed in a drunk driving crash is turning tragedy into action

Laura Humphrey, a 29-year-old with a bubbly personality, was killed by a wrong-way driver alongside her newlywed husband, 31-year-old Ryan Humphrey, in November of 2017.

The accident happened on I-49 near I-435.

The man responsible for the crash, 30-year-old Preston Moore was charged shortly after the crash and sentenced to 26-years in prison on Friday, Sept. 28.

Caroline Carter, mother of Laura Humphrey, said she hasn't felt any kind of peace until now.

"We always wanted to focus on the positive, but I think that the sentencing yesterday was closure for us," Carter said. "There was no winners in what happened yesterday, but there was some accountability and justice for what happened to Laura and Ryan. Now, I feel like we can move on."

For Carter, moving on comes in the form of action, creating the Laura Hay Humphrey Foundation. The organization honoring her daughter's legacy and memory through scholarships and donations, focusing on her daughter's first love of dancing and the performing arts.

“The foundation was fairly easy idea, that she loved the youth, she was a dance instructor and just loved spending time with her second family," Carter said. "Through the help of others, we put together a charter that was to help youth in the Kansas City area participate in the arts."

Hallie Stamper and Kendall McMullen, both long-time performers, are from Laura's old stomping grounds at Ibsen Dance Theater. They are also the first two recipients of the scholarship.

For McMullen and Stamper, who performed alongside Laura, the recognition holding a very special meaning.

“I was very honored when I found out I was going to be one of the very first recipients for the scholarship," McMullen said. "I think it was very humbling to know Laura’s mom sees all the same qualities in me."

“She always had a positive attitude and was always walked in with such big smile on her face. Made everyone feel welcomed. Made it fun," said Stamper. “I was definitely honored to be given this and to know that people also view me as having the same qualities as Laura, that’s great."

Carter said this is just a start, hoping to spread her initiative throughout Kansas City with various outreach and donation drive initiatives.

“What happened to Laura and her husband, Ryan was tragic, but I don’t think either of them want that to be the memory people have of them," Carter said. "Throughout the foundation, donations and scholarships we can make on their behalf, that’s a way of keeping the happy memories alive, and keeping her name out there, and doing well and good for others."

If you want to get involved with the organization, or make a donation, visit, LauraHayHumphreyFoundation.org, send an email to laurarhauhumphreyfoundation@gmail.com or visit Laura Hay Humphrey Foundation Facebook page.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video