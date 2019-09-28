× Problem Solvers “Hall of Shame” tow operator charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City tow operator who has been the subject of numerous FOX4 Problem Solvers investigations is now facing more than 30 counts of forgery.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says Allen Bloodworth, who also goes by Jay Bloodworth, illegally towed vehicles during a 6 month period in 2017. Investigators say his company, Private Party Impound, forged the signatures of property owners on towing paperwork. Those forms were used 280 times in Kansas City, according to Baker.

FOX4 has featured Bloodworth on numerous investigations for allegedly housing stolen vehicles, and for allegedly making illegal tows in the Crossroads.

A series of charges in 2016 were subsequently dismissed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Bloodworth or his company, Private Party Impound LLC, to contact Kansas City, Missouri Police at (816) 234-5000.