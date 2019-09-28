Several buildings flooded with 1-3 feet of water as Harrisonville is pounded with heavy rain

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Several buildings are flooded and roads are covered with water in and around Harrisonville as torrential rains pound western Missouri.

Law enforcement reported 1-3 feet of water to the National Weather Service at 7:17 p.m. They also reported that multiple roads were impassible, including sections of I-49, Highway 7, Highway 2, C Highway, and T Highway.

Between 5 and 7 p.m., 3.86 inches of rain fell in Harrisonville.

Pictures sent from FOX4 viewer Dave Klinkenberg show the Comfort Inn in Harrisonville submerged. He said the water looked like it was up two feet on one part of the building, and some vehicles in the parking lot had water up to their doors.

A video sent in from Adam Chambers shows water rushing down Matt Street near Harrisonville Elementary School at 6:18 p.m.

"It was crazy," Chambers said over Facebook messenger. "I have never seen it that bad as long as I have lived in Harrisonville."

He said the flash flooding all happened within 5-10 minutes.

