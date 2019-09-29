‘Do you know what to do if your teen thinks about suicide?’ Minds Matter expo raises awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The co-founder of Minds Matter asked, "What are you going to do when your teenager comes to you and says they have suicidal thoughts?"

An alarming question but one that forces us to color outside the lines when it comes to how much we're willing to educate ourselves on mental illnesses.

"One four people struggle with this," Megan Marr said. "The mission of the expo is to bring all the resources to the same place for the people who don't know they are available to them."

A number of vendors and speakers were present at the Minds Matter expo to shed light on a topic that Jennifer Stuart told FOX4, we don't talk about enough .

"It’s about finding the right resources," explained Sutton. "Talk to somebody; I lost my nephew and I know firsthand how it affects everyone."

The speakers and vendors at the Minds Matter expo were available to chat with every demographic about mental illness but there was an emphasis on teens.

"I'm with College Takeover," Larry Guidry said. "We use media and music to talk about mental illness."

Guidry told FOX4 that reaching the younger generation helps to create a foundation that can catch mental illness early on.

"It's about helping somebody, anybody," he said. "We want to encourage self-care early on."

This was Minds Matter's first event but they organizers say they plan to continue raising awareness about resources for mental illnesses.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.