2 killed in head-on crash near 59 Hwy in Franklin County

Posted 5:55 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52PM, September 30, 2019

OTTAWA, Kan. — Two people have died following a head-on crash south of Ottawa Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on Rock Creek Road, just east of U.S. 59 Highway, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Rock Creek Road and the driver of a Hyundai Sante Fe was traveling westbound when the two vehicles collided head-on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Equinox was identified as 54-year-old Jan Croucher of Ottawa and the driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 31-year-old Justin Hubbard, of Rantoul, Kansas.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

