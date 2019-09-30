× 42-year-old Cummings, Kansas man dies after head injuries sustained during fight at party

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. — A Cummings, Kansas man has died from injuries sustained following an altercation.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed that 42-year-old Jason W. Pantle died Saturday, Sept. 28 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

He was being treated for head injuries sustained on Sunday, Sept. 22 during a fight at a party in Doniphan County.

Authorities said they expect charges will be amended due to Pantle’s death. Three men from Atchison were arrested the Wednesday after the fight.