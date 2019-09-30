After a narrow win, fans feel mix of nerves and confidence for Kansas City Chiefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- There was a lot of jumping up and down Sunday in Chiefs Kingdom. Some if it came from excitement, and some of it came from nerves.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions leaving them with a 4-0 record for the season so far. But the game, which the Chiefs narrowly won in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, had fans on the edges of their seats.

On Monday, FOX4 talked to some Chiefs super fans at the Raytown Hy-Vee who were at the store for the Chiefs Radio Network broadcast. A few lucky fans even met wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

We talked to a fan tonight who was at the game in Detroit. He wasn't worried at all.

"I just kept pointing at my watch saying, 'We got time. We got Showtime.' And I wasn't nervous," Daniel Nelson said.

Others were a little less confident that the Chiefs could pull off the win.

"It's been an exciting season so far, but yesterday's game was a really nerve-wracking game, and I`m really glad that they're still 4-0," T.J. Jackson said.

"It was surprising more than anything that they couldn't get the offense going because we've just seen time and time again the offense score so may points. And Mahomes wasn't quite as sharp, but it was a good game at the end once defense got the ball back."

The Chiefs play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.