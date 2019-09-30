Attorney General William Barr coming to Kansas this week for events with Sen. Moran

WASHINGTON– Attorney General William Barr is making a trip to Kansas this week.

Barr’s trip was confirmed by a spokesman for the office of Republican Senator Jerry Moran. Barr is set to appear at two events with Moran in Topeka and Wichita.

Details of the events are expected to be announced Tuesday.

Although Congress is currently on break, Democrats in the House of Representatives are continuing an impeachment inquiry stemming from a July phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the call, Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to work with Barr and his personal lawyer, Rudy Guliani, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have stated that they want Barr to testify on the matter.