Attorney General William Barr coming to Kansas this week for events with Sen. Moran

Posted 7:48 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54PM, September 30, 2019

WASHINGTON– Attorney General William Barr is making a trip to Kansas this week.

Barr’s trip was confirmed by a spokesman for the office of Republican Senator Jerry Moran. Barr is set to appear at two events with Moran in Topeka and Wichita.

Details of the events are expected to be announced Tuesday.

Although Congress is currently on break, Democrats in the House of Representatives are continuing an impeachment inquiry stemming from a July phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the call, Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to work with  Barr and his personal lawyer, Rudy Guliani, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have stated that they want Barr to testify on the matter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.