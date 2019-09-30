Police investigating after student hid gun in gym at Belton Middle School

BELTON, Mo. –The Belton Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun to Belton Middle School.

According to police, a 14- year-old student brought a gun to school and hid it in the gym area.

The gun was recovered around 12:20 p.m. by the school resource officer. The teen was taken to the Cass County Juvenile Office.

Nobody was injured and police are continuing to investigate.

“Belton Middle School administration and the School Resource Officer were alerted a student had a gun in their possession at school. After some conversations with students, it was learned the weapon had been hidden. The School Resource Officer acted immediately and was able to locate and secure the weapon. We appreciate the efforts of our students who heard rumors today and reported the information to adults,” said school spokeswoman Melissa McConnell.