Chase ends in deadly two-vehicle crash west of Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A Kansas Highway Patrol chase ended in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, leaving one person dead.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 70 near 182nd Street or mile marker 217.6, a few miles west of Bonner Springs.

The chase began at I-70 and North 78th Street. KHP tells FOX4 the suspect was stopped for a traffic related incident and that he had warrants.

During the chase, the suspect turned his vehicle around, going the wrong way on I-70 when the crash happened.

A 19-year-old Illinois man, who was not involved in the chase, was killed in the wreck. His name has not been released, pending notification to family.

No troopers were injured in the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries.

At this time the right lane of westbound I-70 at mile marker 217.6 is closed.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.