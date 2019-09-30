Escaped cougar from southeast Kansas zoo located

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — Officials at a southeast Kansas zoo say a cougar that escaped has been located.

The cougar escaped Monday morning from Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence.

City officials say the animal did not leave the zoo grounds.

The zoo said that park officials and police officers searched for the animal. During the search they urged people to be cautious and not approach the cougar if they saw it.

Details on how the cougar escaped have not been released.

Independence is about 113 miles southeast of Wichita.