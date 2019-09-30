Food trucks stolen and vandalized from West Bottoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police want you to be on the lookout for three local food trucks after thieves stole them over the weekend.

The R&R Paseo Grill, Here Comes the Beef and The Waffler were all swiped early Sunday morning, according to their owners. A third truck, Curry Up, had its generator stolen, putting that business out of the game temporarily.

the trucks were parked at what's known as "food truck central" in the west bottoms. The owners of the stolen trucks believe surveillance video captured the thieves.

If you see the missing trucks, or can help police find them, you're urged to call Kansas City, Missouri police or submit an anonymous tip here.