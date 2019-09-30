Hy-Vee suspends sale of Zantac and Topcare heartburn medication after concerns over carcinogens

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee has suspended the sale of Zantac and Topcare brand heartburn medication after concerns over carcinogens.

The brands use ranitidine, which may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA),a probable human carcinogen.

The Iowa- based grocery chain said that they are taking the action out of an abundance of caution.

The FDA issued a recall on Topcare 75 mg ranitidine products, but no other Zantac or Topcare brand ranitidine products have been recalled.

The agency said the levels found in ranitidine from early tests “barely exceed amounts found in common foods.” They are continuing to evaluate whether or not low levels of nitrosodimethylamine poses a health risk to humans.

Hy-Vee says that other heartburn medication will continue to be available in stores. Customers can bring these products to their nearest Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions is asked to talk to their doctor or Hy-Vee pharmacist.