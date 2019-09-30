× Icelandair ends nonstop flights from Kansas City to Iceland after just two seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After just two summer seasons, Icelandair has announced it will end its nonstop flights from Kansas City to Reykjavík.

The airline announced Monday that seasonal flights to and from Kansas City International Airport ended on Sept. 15, and they won’t resume next summer.

The flights to Iceland were Kansas City’s first transatlantic flights. They began in May 2018, with three flights a week, and were touted as Kansas City’s opportunity to get more transatlantic travel.

But Icelandair cited “commercial reasons” as the reason for ending its Kansas City service.

Icelandair is one of several airlines that has taken the Boeing 737 Max off its schedule after two of those planes, operated by other airlines, crashed and killed more than 300 people. The airline estimates it will lose $140 million if the grounding lasts until October, according to Quartz.

The Kansas City Aviation Department said it’s disappointed to see the partnership end.

“When Icelandair began service last summer, Kansas City was the largest transatlantic market that did not have nonstop service,” said Pat Klein with the Kansas City Aviation Department.

“I’m proud of the Aviation staff who worked so diligently to bring Icelandair to Kansas City and am thankful for the way this community supported the new service,” Klein continued. “Going forward, Aviation staff will continue to meet with airlines with the intent to grow Kansas City’s international access.”

39.099727 -94.578567