Jackson County swingers club raises concerns with patrons after 5 shot in parking lot

BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. -- Moments of terror inside an adult establishment.

FOX4 is now hearing from someone inside The Spott when bullets flew in the parking lot. The shooting happened more than a week ago.

One woman said she saw one of the five victims who were shot.

A woman named Ashley said she's been going to The Spott for four years. Although many consider it a swingers club, patrons like Ashley say that's not all it is and she doesn't identify that way.

She goes there because she and her friends enjoy what they call a sex-positive environment in a judgment-free zone.

However, over the past year that has changed. After 2 a.m. she said people don't come for the lifestyle -- they come to party.

"What I go there for is to enjoy time with my friends in a sex-positive environment," Ashley said. "A lot of that friend group will never go back, and then of course with the shooting none of us are ever going to go back."

In the early hours of Sept. 23, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department said five people were shot outside the club. Ashley said she was there at the time.

"I was sitting at the table, and all of the sudden I heard what sounded like fireworks, but I could tell there was a big difference," Ashley said. "It was consistent. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom."

She said she ducked and saw one of the shooting victims on the ground.

"I just saw him holding his leg, and his friends trying to wrap something around his leg," Ashley said.

It was a scene she never thought she would face, and says she was terrified.

"I was in tears," Ashley said. "It was so crowded. People were running all over the place, so we went back outside back as far as we could get. Away from everything. Away from everybody."

Ashley said in the last year people have started showing up after the clubs close. People who aren't there for the lifestyle.

"It's nothing to do with the lifestyle club," Ashley said. "Nothing at all. The clubs close. The normal clubs close, and these people just come to use it as a dance club."

She said the people who show up have turned what once was a positive environment to a judgmental one. Ashley thought after the shooting something would change, and it did.

However, she said instead of making the establishment more secure, they held a party where they dropped the cover charge, and let everyone in for free.

"What I think needs to happen at The Spott is I think they need to cut people off from coming in at a certain time, maybe midnight or one, and then only let vetted members in, or maybe just let it be a vetted members only club," Ashley said.

She hopes changes can be made sooner rather than later.

"It would mean a lot to me because no other place in the city compares. that has been my place -- my spot -- for four years," Ashley said.

FOX4 has reached out to the owner of The Spott several times over past few weeks, including the day of this story. He has not come outside to speak with a reporter, he's hung up and did not respond to messages.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has not responded to give an update on their investigation.

39.088673 -94.481243