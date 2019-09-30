KCK police locate stolen food trucks, still searching for suspects spotted on surveillance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- KCK police confirm that the tree local food trucks stolen over the weekend have been found, but officials are still looking for the suspects and some parts stolen from a fourth food truck.

According to an update from police, four thieves stole the food trucks from an area known as Food Truck Central along South James Street and St. Louis Avenue in the West Bottoms.

By Monday morning, police had located the R&R Paseo Grill truck, Here Comes the Beef truck and The Waffler truck, but they were still looking for the smoker and generator thieves took from food truck Curry Up.

Police released the following photos of the suspects and the Ford flatbed utility truck with an overhead light on top of the cab and "STE" mud flaps they were seen driving.

If you recognize the suspects or their vehicle, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip here.

39.099727 -94.578567