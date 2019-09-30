Luxury travel company wants to pay you to island hop in Greece

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREECE -- How would you like to go on a vacation for free?

Luxury travel company Unforgettable Greece is looking for someone to join them on an upcoming island tour.

One lucky person will spend nine days traveling across Greece next summer.

All you have to do is snap Instagram-worthy shots of your experience all trip expenses are covered.

They'll even give you $600 and a new Samsung s-10.

If you think you have what it takes to be a professional island hopper, you have until November 15th to apply on Instagram.

All you have to do is