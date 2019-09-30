Northland neighbors uneasy after house party ends in chaos with guests running from gunfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A house party in the Northland that ended in gunfire has neighbors on edge.

Homeowners FOX4 spoke to said the Chateau Estates neighborhood is normally pretty quiet, but bullet holes on the side of a house show it was anything but peaceful this weekend.

"Yeah, it was pretty scary," William James said.

He lives near 38th and Lister where two people were injured in the shooting.

Another neighbor's security camera footage shows multiple shooters and several people ducking or running from gunfire. A car even drove off with its door still open. See the footage in the video player above.

Police said it happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning following a party at a home near 38th Street and Lister Avenue.

Witnesses said the owner got home and kicked everyone out. As people were leaving, two groups got into a fight and someone started shooting, sending bullets into houses along the street.

James' daughter and three grandchildren live with him. He said his 4-year-old granddaughter was sleeping in the room closest to the chaos.

"It cringes your gut," he said. "I mean, thinking about an innocent little kid that has no idea what the real world is yet, being four years old. Luckily she didn't wake up hearing it because, you know, thunder scares her."

James said he heard about 50 rounds of gunfire. One stray bullet his a neighbor's gas meter, sparking panic.

"She was ready to leave that night because of the gas meter," he said.

Another neighbor woke up to tire tracks through his lawn.

Police said two people were hit by gunfire. One person was shot in the leg, the other on their backside.

"I'm definitely getting home protection, and we've got security cameras and everything," James said. "It just needs to stop."

James has a message for the shooter -- and anyone else who chooses violence.

"May you find peace somewhere because using a gun to solver your problems ain't it," he said. "Back in my day, it was fist fights, and nobody really got hurt. I mean, using guns, somebody could really get hurt or killed, and you don't want that on your sheet."

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. Detectives said one of them is not being cooperative with the investigation, and police don't have any additional suspect information at this time.