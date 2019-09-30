St. James Academy Volleyball rolling through the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- St. James Academy volleyball is working to be the best.

"I think we have a really great team chemistry on and off the court," senior libero Ellie Bolton said.

That chemistry, mixed with the Thunder's talent has made this team unstoppable.

So far, the Thunder is 16-0 -- only dropping two sets.

"I think it’s definitely our mental toughness and how strong we are together. We really rely on each other to build each other up and stay poised in tough situations," junior middle hitter Justine Bichelmeyer said.

With less than a month left in the regular season, SJA wants to keep piling up wins.

"We have a big senior class. Most of them have played for us for four years. So they kind of know our system really well. They know what our expectations are," St.James Academy head coach Nancy Dorsey said.

This is nothing new for the Thunder. St.James Academy Volleyball has been a model of consistency for over a decade now.

Numerous state titles, two national championships. Right now, they’re ranked no. 1 in class 5A. But they’re saying what they’re doing off the court means even more to them.

Last week the team hosted cancer survivors and their families as part of their Lemon Out event. It's to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer research.

"For us at St. James it was like we need to do something. There has to be an action because there’s a thing happening in the world that a lot of people don’t know about," Dorsey said.

Through different raffles, the girls raised over $30,000 -- all of it going towards Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

For their efforts on and off the court, they've earned Hy-Vee and Fox 4 Team of the Week honors.