Victim identified in deadly I-70 crash near Bonner Springs following chase

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The victim killed in a two-vehicle crash following a chase on Interstate 70 has been identified.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 70 near 182nd Street or mile marker 217.6, a few miles west of Bonner Springs, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The chase began at I-70 and North 78th Street. KHP tells FOX4 the suspect was stopped for a traffic related incident and that he had warrants.

During the chase, the suspect turned his vehicle around right before the toll plaza and began going east in the westbound lanes. Another driver noticed the suspect going the wrong way and attempted to move to a ditch where the suspect vehicle struck him.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Nathan Pena, of Brookfield, Illinois. Pena was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a 29-year-old KCK man, was taken into custody and reported to have minor injuries. FOX4 is not naming the suspect at this time since he has not been formally charged at this time.

No troopers were injured in the incident.