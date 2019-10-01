BBQ meets vodka: McCormick’s 360 brand introduces limited KC-inspired flavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just when you couldn't get enough BBQ, they made a vodka flavor out of it.

McCormick's 360 Vodka's new flavor is paying homage to its home. The Weston, Missouri-based distillery, which was opened in 1856, is the oldest distillery west of the Mississippi that is at the same location it first opened.

The flavor is described as "spicy and sweet, tangy and true" on the vodka label's website. The company has also taken the initiative to come up with BBQ Bloody Mary recipes, including rib, brisket and pulled pork variations.

The vodka is 35 percent alcohol by volume. The flavor will only be available in the KC metro.

Bottles are set to hit the shelves this week. It's initial release will be limited