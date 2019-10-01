Charges filed against suspect in chase that lead to deadly crash near Bonner Springs

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth County prosecutors have filed charges Tuesday against the suspect involved in a chase with the Kansas Highway Patrol that lead to a deadly crash near Bonner Springs.

Anthony Dorsey, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas faces charges of first-degree murder and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday on Interstate 70 near 182nd Street or mile marker 217.6, a few miles west of Bonner Springs, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The chase began at I-70 and North 78th Street. KHP tells FOX4 the suspect was stopped for a traffic related incident and that he had warrants.

During the chase, the suspect turned his vehicle around right before the toll plaza and began going east in the westbound lanes. Another driver noticed the suspect going the wrong way and attempted to move to a ditch where the suspect vehicle struck him.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Nathan Pena, of Brookfield, Illinois. Pena was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “Our thoughts and prayers do go out to the family and friends of the loved one they lost.”

According to a gofundme page for Pena, he was driving to Colorado to visit a friend who was there attending college.

Dorsey was taken into custody and reported to have minor injuries.

No troopers were injured in the incident.

Dorsey will appear in court later this week.