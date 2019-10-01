Lee’s Summit dad upset after school didn’t tell him about possible threat aimed at his kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo — A parent panicked over the safety of his children says the Lee’s Summit School District owes him an explanation.

Last week the Lee’s Summit North High School administration found out about a possible threat of violence against ROTC students at the high school.

Lee’s Summit police confirmed they were notified, and the school resource officer was actively involved in the threat assessment.

"Most times it is none of my business, but when it comes to my kids' safety, it is totally my business,” said a parent of an ROTC student who asked not to be identified.

It can be a tough sense to straddle. School administrators hear and investigate a lot of things, weighing carefully what to make public and what to deal with inside the school only.

This parent believes, in this case, administrators should have notified parents when they found out about the possible threat a week ago.

He was surprised after receiving an alarming text message from his child Tuesday, talking about a threat.

The ROTC student described being placed on restricted movement in the classroom and possibly not being able to wear ROTC uniforms going forward for safety reasons.

The dad said he nor his wife could get answers by calling Lee’s Summit North, so he went to the school to speak to the assistant principal in person.

“And he proceeds to tell me that last Tuesday is when the threat started, that they interviewed kids and did not find the threat credible, and that today was just ROTC kids spreading round rumors of the same thing," he said.

"I just found out that the new line from Lee's Summit is that a kid wanted to join ROTC so he could bring his gun to school, and that is where this all started."

While the Lee’s Summit School District could not comment on the exact statement that started this firestorm, the district spokesperson sent the following statement:

“This points to a larger concern of rumors escalating among students and parents. What was an instance of a comment being misconstrued and then escalating through rumor has now been highlighted. It is important to know that we visited with our students personally about the topic of rumors and comments out-of-context. It's also important to know that we make decisions about broader communication based on facts, not rumors, that are always in service to safety and security for our students, staff and families."