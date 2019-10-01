Luke Bryan’s bringing his Farm Tour — and traffic — to rural Louisburg on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISBURG, Kan. -- Country music star Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour to a rural farm near Louisburg this week.

Thursday’s show is expected to draw as many as 20,000 people to 250 acres off a gravel road in Miami County, making it the largest single-day event in Miami County history.

The concert is planned near 255th Street and Pflumm Rd. with gates opening at 2 p.m. and the venue accessible beginning at 5 p.m. Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Peach Pickers and DJ Rock are also scheduled to perform.

Bryan has been doing a handful of shows at farms across the country for a decade now.

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan said. “Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers, and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off!”

The journey to the Miami County show all started with a strange call to Raelynn Rockwell.

“I was definitely shocked and a little surprised. I wondered if it was maybe just a scam," said Rockwell, who manages MC Farms.

Trey Britt, a site manager for Bryan's tour, said he wanted to put on a country concert at the Miami County farm she manages.

“So we met at McDonald's he had some chicken nuggets and I had a coke and he explained basically how the whole concert would come to life and it started to feel like, 'OK, maybe this is legit,'" Rockwell said.

Fast forward six months, with the lights and other equipment starting to be delivered, and Rockwell can now start to envision what the 250 acres along 255th Street will look like Thursday.

"The concert will actually be held over here," Rockwell said pointing to the property's eastern edge.

The Garzas live in the neighborhood on the other side of the gravel road from the farm. Their son just flew in from California.

“I told everyone I’m taking the whole week off. I’m going back home to celebrate with my family. Luke Bryan is coming to small town of Louisburg, Kansas. I couldn’t be more excited," Will Garza said.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has worked with several agencies to plan the concert. Highway Patrol, Johnson and Franklin County sheriffs and several area police departments will help with security and traffic.

They're asking people to use 69 Highway and 169 Highway as much as possible and plan to block off many gravel roads. Several roads in the area have been freshly paved.

“It’s exciting there’s some nerves coming in to this not knowing what to expect but we’ve been on this for months. We’ve been planning for a long time. We brought in as many people to anticipate for the worst but hope for the best," Capt. Matthew Kelly said.

Kelly said they’ve nearly doubled the law enforcement Bryan has had at some other concerts, and the country star is paying for all of it.

Tickets at $56 are online and $70 at the gate. Parking is $5 online and $20 at the gate.