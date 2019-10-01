‘Police are not the enemy’: Hundreds gather for Night Out Against Crime in Blue Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Drones, rifle-resistant shields and tactical gear, Blue Springs police rolled out an impressive display of the latest crime fighting technology on Tuesday night.

But veteran officers say, when it comes to creating safer streets, nothing is more effective than getting to know your neighbors and the local men and women who have pledged to protect and serve.

“We’re building relationships. That’s what we’re all about,” Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said. “It’s about trust, and it’s about getting to know your police officers and them getting to know the citizens, in a different setting.”

That setting is Blue Springs 20th annual National Night Out Against Crime. See all of the fun in the video player above.

With the look and feel of a free carnival, in a parking lot across from the police station, the event has been effective in building bonds between the police and the people they serve.

“The police are not your enemy,” Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross said. “The police are your friend. They are the people risking their lives to protect us and the freedoms that we enjoy.”

Lt. Joe Fanara took the lead in organizing this year’s Night Out Against Crime.

“We are here to show them that we’re just like everyone else,” Fanara said. “We want to support the community.”

Blue Springs and many other municipalities hold National Night Out on the first Tuesday in October, while other cities organize that event for the first Tuesday in August.