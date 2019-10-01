× Southwest launches massive sale that includes one-way flights from KCI starting at $49

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were considering a trip this fall or winter, you’ll want to check out Southwest Airline’s three-day sale that runs through Thursday.

The sale includes $49 one-way fares to Minneapolis and St. Louis. There are also $59 one-way fares to cities such as Chicago or Indianapolis and Milwaukee.

If you’re willing to spend a few more dollars, you can score a $69 one-way fare to Nashville or $79 one-way fares to Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, and San Antonio.

The sale fares do not include trips on Fridays and Sundays and only apply to nonstop service. Travelers must plan to travel between November 13 and February 12, 2020.

Click or tap here to see the full list of fares.