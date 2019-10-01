× Stroud’s Restaurant closes Fairway location due to uncertainty, deteriorating property

FAIRWAY, Kan. — After waiting for a clear path forward and not finding one, Stroud’s closed its restaurant in Fairway, according to a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The doors shut on Sept. 30, Stroud’s statement said, after the company was faced with an uncertain redevelopment timeline in the area and deteriorating property. The restaurant’s location has been open for 11 years, a short time compared to the business’s 86-year history.

A spokesperson with Stroud’s said they entered a short-term lease when they were informed of the redevelopment project several years ago. They said the development’s timeline has remained unclear, and the property, including the building and parking lot, has fallen into disrepair.

“Rather than invest significantly in a new building and parking lot we may only occupy for a short time, it became inevitable that we should close our Fairway location,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

This location opened in 2008, replacing the original restaurant’s location at 85th and Troost. That first location opened in 1933 and closed in 2006.

The statement said all 25 employees of the Fairway location will be offered jobs at the other restaurants.